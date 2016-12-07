UPDATE 2-Costco's profit beats on fresh food sales, switch to Visa

(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
Dec 7 Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale
Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher margins from sale of fresh food and lower fees
to credit card partner Visa Inc.
Fresh food margins were higher from a year earlier and
within that category, produce and prepared had the strongest
sales, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said on a
conference call on Wednesday.
Costco last week reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly
sales at U.S. stores open more than a year, as customers shopped
more frequently. Comparable sales, excluding impact of changes
in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, also rose 1 percent.
Costco completed the switch to Visa from American Express Co
during the fourth quarter.
Comparable sales and traffic in the quarter remained strong
in the United States, except in the first two weeks of November
due to the U.S. Presidential election, but picked up in the
second half of the month, the company had said.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $545 million,
or $1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 20, from
$480 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Profit in the latest quarter included a $51 million gain
from a legal settlement. Analysts on average had expected
earnings of $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 3.2 percent to $28.10 billion, slightly
below estimates of $28.30 billion.
The company's shares were up 0.7 percent in after market
trading on Wednesday, after closing at $153.85.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)