Costco quarterly comparable sales top estimates

May 25 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales on Thursday, helped by higher membership fees and strong sales in the United States.

Sales at established stores open for at least a year rose 5 percent, excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Analysts on average were expecting growth of 3.7 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $700 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended May 7 from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 8 percent to $28.86 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
