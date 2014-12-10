Costco profit rises 17 percent

Dec 10 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher promotions that boosted sales.

Costco's net income rose to $496 million, or $1.12 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 24, from $425 million, or 96 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7 percent to $26.28 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)