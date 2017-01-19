Costco in $11.75 million U.S. accord over lax pharmacy controls

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Costco Wholesale Corp will pay $11.75 million to resolve claims that some of its pharmacies filled improper or incomplete prescriptions for controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Under the settlement, Costco acknowledged that from 2012 to 2015, some of its pharmacies dispensed drugs without complying with the Controlled Substances Act and related regulations, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results