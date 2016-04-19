Teamsters recommends members approve new Costco contract

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Teamsters unions representing 16,000 workers of Costco Wholesale Corp recommended their members approve a new contract offer from the retailer, a month after urging they reject an earlier proposal due to a long-running disagreement over pension plans.
The new agreement allows Costco employees on a 401(k) pension plan on the East Coast to join the defined benefit pension plan provided to 12,500 Teamsters members in California, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Tuesday.
"Language changes and economic changes were made that enabled the committee to reverse its position from a rejection to a positive recommendation of the latest offer," the union said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.