版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale shares down following results

NEW YORK Dec 11 Costco Wholesale Corp : * Shares down 4.3 percent in premarket trade following results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐