公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale up in premarket after Q1 results

NEW YORK Dec 12 Costco Wholesale Corp : * Up 1.2 percent to $99.49 in premarket after Q1 results

