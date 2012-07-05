UPDATE 2-Costco June same-store sales miss forecast

* June same-store sales rise 3 pct; Street view up 3.7 pct

* June sales up 6 pct at $9.18 bln

July 5 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 3 percent rise in same-store sales in June, missing analysts' forecasts for the fourth time in a row, as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.

Analysts on average had expected sales in stores open for at least a year to increase 3.7 percent in June, including the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"These results reflect both a negative calendar shift in the U.S. and the impact of the strengthening dollar, particularly against the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso," Guggenheim Securities analyst John Heinbockel wrote in a note.

Costco, which sells everything from potato chips to outdoor plants, typically prices gasoline below nearby service stations. Sales at Costco benefit when gasoline prices rise.

Analyst Heinbockel said comparable store sales would weaken further if disinflation continues to work its way through the system.

Net sales at the largest warehouse club operator, which currently runs 605 warehouses in nine countries, rose 6 percent to $9.18 billion for the five-week period ended July 1.

International same-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, rose 8 percent in June. However, overseas sales increased only 2 percent including those effects.

The company's shares, which have risen 10 percent this year, closed at $94.42 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.