BRIEF-Costco Wholesale says its new stores have cannibalized same-store sales in korea, Taiwan and Japan

CHICAGO Dec 12 Costco Wholesale Corp : * Says its new stores have cannibalized same-store sales in korea, Taiwan and

Japan * CFO says had 68.2 million cardholders at end of Q1 versus 67.4 million at end

of Q4 * CFO says fee increase appears to have had little to no impact on renewal

rates * CFO sees FY 2013 capex about $2 billion versus just under $1.5 billion in FY

2012 * CFO sees up to 30 store openings in FY 2013