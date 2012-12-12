BRIEF-Costco Wholesale says its new stores have cannibalized same-store sales in korea, Taiwan and Japan

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
CHICAGO Dec 12 Costco Wholesale Corp : * Says its new stores have cannibalized same-store sales in korea, Taiwan and
Japan * CFO says had 68.2 million cardholders at end of Q1 versus 67.4 million at end
of Q4 * CFO says fee increase appears to have had little to no impact on renewal
rates * CFO sees FY 2013 capex about $2 billion versus just under $1.5 billion in FY
2012 * CFO sees up to 30 store openings in FY 2013
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: