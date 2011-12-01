版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 16:18 BJT

UPDATE 1-Costco Nov sales buoyed by gasoline prices

Dec 1 U.S. warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp's November same-store sales rose 9 percent, helped by a hike in gasoline prices, beating market expectations.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 6.5 percent in November, including the impact of fuel, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Excluding gas prices and foreign exchange fluctuations, sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 7 percent in the month.

For the four weeks ended Nov 27 , Issaquah, Washington-based Costco said net sales surged 11 percent to $7.51 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐