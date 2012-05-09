Bed Bath & Beyond to buy Cost Plus for $495 mln

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said it will buy Cost Plus Inc for nearly $495 million, at a 22 percent premium over Cost Plus' Tuesday closing price.
The $22 per share acquisition , which is expected to close in Bed Bath & Beyond's second quarter, would be funded entirely by the chain with available cash.
Shares of Cost Plus closed at $17.99 Tuesday on Nasdaq. Bed Bath shares were trading down at $66.60 before the markets opened.
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance