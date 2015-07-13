BC Partners in talks to acquire Cote for about 250 mln pounds -source

July 13 Buyout group BC Partners is in advanced
talks to buy restaurant chain Cote for about 250 million pounds
($387.18 million), according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The deal, which could be announced this week, was first
reported by Sky News on Monday. (bit.ly/1K4hzW8)
Cote, which operates from over 65 locations in the United
Kingdom, is expected to generate sales of about 110 million
pounds and pre-tax profits of more than 20 million pounds
towards the end of July, Sky News reported.
BC Partners has been in talks with the restaurant group for
quite some time, Sky News said, citing sources.
Cote and CBPE - a private equity group which acquired a
controlling stake in Cote around two years ago - could not be
reached for comment immediately outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.6457 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)