TORONTO Feb 17 Higher commodity costs pushed Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp to a quarterly loss, the company said on Friday.

Net loss at Cott, which makes private-label soft drinks for major retailers, was $12 million, or 12 cents a share, compared to net earnings of $15 million, or 16 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $549 million.