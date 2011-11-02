UPDATE 1-Cott profit jumps on N America, UK growth

(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp's
third-quarter profit more than doubled, driven
by higher volumes in North America, UK and Mexico.
Net income rose to $16 million, or 17 cents a share, from $6
million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, its profit was 22 cents a share.
Revenue for the company, which makes private-label soft
drinks for retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc , rose 26
percent to $611.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 18 cents a
share, on revenue of $589.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Margins were, however, squeezed by higher commodity costs,
the company said.
Cott shares closed at C$7.04 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)