UPDATE 1-Cott profit driven by North America

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO Aug 3 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp (BCB.TO) (COT.N) posted a quarterly profit that topped market estimates on Wednesday, driven by growth in North America and the United Kingdom.

Its second-quarter net income rose to $27 million, or 28 cents a share, from $22 million, or 28 cents a share, on fewer shares a year before. Excluding special items, its profit was 32 cents a share. Revenue rose to $640 million.

Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $612.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by S. John Tilak, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)