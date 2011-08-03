UPDATE 1-Cott profit driven by North America

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Aug 3 Canadian soft drink maker Cott
Corp (BCB.TO) (COT.N) posted a quarterly profit that topped
market estimates on Wednesday, driven by growth in North
America and the United Kingdom.
Its second-quarter net income rose to $27 million, or 28
cents a share, from $22 million, or 28 cents a share, on fewer
shares a year before. Excluding special items, its profit was
32 cents a share. Revenue rose to $640 million.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 27 cents a
share on revenue of $612.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by S. John Tilak, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)