公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 20:26 BJT

Beverage maker Cott to buy U.S. water, coffee provider for $1.25 bln

Nov 6 Canadian beverage maker Cott Corp said it would buy DSS Group Inc, parent of U.S. direct-to-consumer water and coffee provider DS Services of America Inc, for $1.25 billion.

Cott said it expects the deal to provide cost and revenue synergies of about $25 million a year by the end of 2017.

(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
