Soft drink maker Cott's profit falls on lower volumes

Nov 1 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp reported a 10 percent fall in third-quarter profit on lower volumes in North America and the United Kingdom.

Net income attributed to Cott Corp fell to $14.5 million, or 15 cents per share, from $16.2 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue at the company, which makes private-label soft drinks for retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, fell about 5 percent to $583.8 million.