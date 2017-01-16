Burkina Faso minister estimates 2016/17 cotton crop at 750,000 tonnes vs 600,000T in 2015/16

PARIS Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.

Jacob Ouedraogo told reporters in Paris that good production had been helped by good rain, but that quality was also better compared with previous genetically modified (GM) crops.

He added that Burkina growers had reverted 100 percent to non-GM cotton for the 2016/2017 crop, and that talks were underway with U.S. seed maker Monsanto over compensation for crop quality problems blamed on GM cotton.

