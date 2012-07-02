Lawsuit alleges cotton futures manipulation

July 2 Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV and several
affiliates have been sued by a former senior trader at rival
Glencore, who accused them of manipulating prices in the cotton
market last year.
The trader, Mark Allen, contended that Louis Dreyfus, its
Allenberg Cotton and Term Commodities units and several
individuals violated antitrust law by artificially inflating
prices of IntercontinentalExchange cotton futures contracts
expiring in May 2011 and July 2011.
Allen had been Glencore's head of cotton trading before
being fired last year in the wake of losses.
His lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of various
investors with positions in the cotton futures contracts, as
well as triple and other damages. It was filed on Friday
afternoon in the U.S. district court in Manhattan.
Louis Dreyfus was not immediately available for comment.
The lawsuit came after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission according to a published report opened an
investigation into volatile trading and large contract
deliveries that had roiled the cotton market in 2011.
According to the Financial Times, the CFTC enforcement
division interviewed traders about the large volume of cotton
bales delivered against IntercontinentalExchange Inc's
benchmark U.S. futures contract last summer.
The case is Allen v. Term Commodities Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-05126.