U.S. regulators deem July 2011 cotton expiry 'orderly' in exchange review

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 U.S. regulators said that a
review of market surveillance during a period of alleged supply
squeeze showed that IntercontinentalExchange Inc.
adequately monitors physical deliveries against cotton futures
contracts.
A Commodity Futures Trading Commission report, dated July
22, revealed that ICE specifically investigated a July 2011
cotton futures contract expiry that is the subject of an ongoing
lawsuit. The U.S. regulators concluded the delivery proved
"orderly."
Lawyers for Louis Dreyfus Commodities, which has
been accused of manipulating the market during that time period,
have cited the review in a bid to get a New York judge to
reconsider a motion to dismiss the case, according to court
documents seen on Wednesday.
The CFTC said it took into consideration surveillance
changes that have been implemented in the aftermath of the wild
price swings of 2011 and that the ICE Futures U.S. has the tools
to monitor physical deliveries and position limits.
Former Glencore Xstrata Plc trader Mark Allen has sued Louis
Dreyfus's Allenberg Cotton and Term Commodities units and
others, saying they created the illusion of a supply crunch
three years ago. A judge in late 2013 denied Louis Dreyfus's
move to dismiss the case.
Glencore is not involved in the complaint.
In response, Allen's counsel said the CFTC review was
"limited," takes into account an anti-manipulation ICE amendment
and other changes since the events, and does not undermine the
case, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. They
noted the CFTC report does not address the May 2011 delivery
cotton futures contract, which is also included in the lawsuit.
In its July report, the CFTC recommended that the exchange
boost its oversight of hedging exemptions and clarify rules
regarding the reporting of open interest.
An ICE spokeswoman declined to comment. Counsel for Allen
and a spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus could not be reached
immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)