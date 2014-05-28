INSIGHT-Is cotton the new aluminum? Warehouse queues rise, along with tempers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 28 Cotton merchants are waiting
months to take delivery of fiber from U.S. warehouses,
tightening supplies and fueling fears the niche market is in the
grip of a storage game that plunged aluminum trading into
crisis.
Traders that own the stockpiled cotton have raced to remove
their bales this year in order to cash in on higher prices as
inventories shrink to their lowest seasonal level in over seven
years. But some warehouse operators are shipping it out at the
slowest possible rate in order to keep charging storage fees, 12
traders, buyers, and warehouse operators said.
The issue, which has dogged the market on and off for years,
returned with a vengeance this year at sheds from Lubbock,
Texas, to Memphis, Tennessee. The logjams, which have not been
widely reported, are among the worst seen since the existing
minimum load-out rate was introduced in 2004, traders said.
"U.S. merchants and growers U.S. merchants are missing out
on sales because it can take months to get shipments to buyers,"
said Kevin McDermott, vice president at Jess Smith & Sons
Cotton, a mid-sized merchant in Bakersfield, California.
Frustrated merchants such as Singapore's Olam International
Ltd, the world's No. 2 trader, are calling for
measures that would force warehouse operators to release the
cotton more quickly.
Those who own the sheds - a mix of independent warehouse
operators, farmer cooperatives, and merchants - say they are
simply operating within government-mandated load-out rates.
But the Cotton Growers Warehouse Association, which
represents warehouse operations affiliated with farmer
cooperatives, acknowledged the practice of stalling shipments to
generate revenue was still a possibility.
That's because the load-out rate stipulates only the minimum
number of bales that needs to be shipped. As long as warehouses
stick to that minimum they are not breaking any rules.
"We are trying to find a way either through regulations or
through market channels to reward warehouses that provide good
service and provide disincentives for warehouses that might sit
on the cotton simply for revenue," said association executive
director Andrew Jordan.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees more than
350 warehouses across the country, is preparing to step up
monitoring next month in response to industry pressure, but
critics say more action is needed to speed the cotton to market.
It is not clear just how much fiber is stuck in queues, and
market sources would not identify sheds with the biggest wait
times. Capacity at warehouse sites can range from 1,000 bales to
more than 500,000 bales.
Several buyers said Louisiana, which is near some of the
country's major mills and shipping hubs, has been a hot spot for
logjams this year.
With mills buying on a just-in-time basis, stocks running
low and prices volatile, dealers fear they will get caught short
and end up paying more for alternative cotton supplies if their
bales are stuck in queues.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities, the world's No. 1
cotton merchant, is the biggest U.S. merchant-operator, with at
least 18 warehouses in eight states. Other merchants include
Ecom Agroindustrial which has at least six, and Cargill Inc.
and Olam with three. Noble Group, which
declined to comment, has at least three. The other companies did
not respond to requests for comment.
The dispute has echoes of the queues in aluminum
warehousing, where buyers sometimes have to wait up to two years
for their metal. That logjam is under investigation by the
Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
ALUMINUM MARKET UNRAVELS
The cotton congestion is not as pressing as it is for
aluminum, but the complaints are similar.
Warehouse operators offered incentives such as rent rebates
to get cotton and aluminum into their sheds. During the economic
downturn, these deals were profitable for merchants with surplus
material.
But when export demand picked up at the end of 2013 and
traders rushed to take advantage of higher prices they found
that getting the bales out was not as easy as getting them in.
Customers should be prepared to pay more to get their cotton
from warehouses faster, said Shane Stephens, vice president of
warehousing for Staplcotn, one of the largest U.S. cooperatives
and exporters and a member of an industry taskforce.
Warehouses also want to protect their revenue stream,
especially when supplies are falling. U.S. farmers produced a
smaller crop this season and the scramble by cotton merchants
has further depleted stocks.
Warehouse inventories dropped below 4 million bales in the
first week of May, their lowest levels for that period since at
least 2007, according to USDA data.
One reason for the backlog is the USDA minimum loadout rule,
a system similar to one used by the London Metal Exchange to
ensure the flow of metals.
In recent years, the LME has increased the minimum rate to
alleviate the queues and is now trying to push through even more
stringent rules.
In the case of cotton, operators have to ship or prepare to
ship at least 4.5 percent of their capacity or inventories in
any given week. Some warehouses are certified and monitored by
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, which runs the
benchmark cotton futures contract and requires cotton to be
loaded within nine weeks of a request.
In times of high demand and low supplies, those rates can be
too long to meet the just-in-time demands of mill who carry
minimal stocks after years of price volatility.
A spokeswoman for ICE declined to comment.
NEW MEASURES COMING
The problem has re-emerged at a critical time for the cotton
industry after wild fluctuations in prices in 2011 put one of
the country's most storied merchants out of business and
triggered allegations of market manipulation.
At the recommendation of the industry taskforce of
merchants, farmers and operators, the USDA will implement a new
system for measuring shipment rates next month, according to a
May 7 bulletin from the National Cotton Council.
The new data will show how many bales merchants have
requested for shipment, but will be done on a voluntary basis.
The USDA declined to comment on the new system or the
complaints that warehouses are too slow with cotton deliveries.
While many market participants say the USDA measure is a
good first step, Ashok Hegde, global head of cotton at Olam,
says it is not enough.
"Unless the stipulated industry norms are changed so as to
increase the load-out rates or the commercial competitive
pressures push warehouse service providers to do better, it is
difficult to see how this situation can change," he said.
The queues are vexing the cotton industry but seem unlikely
to achieve the public prominence of the aluminum market, where
can makers like Coca-Cola Co. and MillerCoors LLC have
stirred up congressional hearings and lawsuits over queues they
say are inflating physical prices.
That's not quite the case for cotton. Prompt prices, while
higher than future contract, are not anywhere near all-time
highs. Major cotton users are hunkering down until next season,
when fresh supplies will arrive on the market, and hoping
industry pressure on the USDA will improve transparency.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Josephine Mason,
Jonathan Leff and Ross Colvin)