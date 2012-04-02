Coty has staying power in bid for Avon

| April 2
April 2 Coty Inc's offer to buy Avon Products
Inc thrust the 108-year-old perfume maker into the
spotlight on Monday, and while the privately held company is
often an acquirer, pursuing Avon is its biggest gamble by far.
The $10 billion bid rejected by Avon could be raised, Coty
said. It has the backing of Germany's Benckiser group and Warren
Buffett's favorite banker in its bid for the world's largest
direct seller of cosmetics.
Coty is quite familiar with acquisitions, having been
acquired twice itself and for years having snatched up brands
from Rimmel to Sally Hansen to expand its cosmetics lineup.
Its $800 million purchase of Unilever's fragrance unit in
2005 made Coty the largest maker of perfumes and colognes in the
world. That deal, which Coty Chief Executive Bernd Beetz said he
pursued for some time, gave it the licenses for prestige perfume
brands such as Calvin Klein.
Since November, Coty has been led by Chairman Bart Becht,
the former longtime CEO of Reckitt Benckiser. New York-based
Coty is majority-owned by Joh. A Benckiser, which is also the
largest shareholder of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.
On Monday, Becht's letter to Avon's board of directors, in
which Coty offered $23.25 per share for Avon, was swiftly
rejected. Avon continues to search for a new CEO and deal with
issues including U.S. government investigations into possible
bribery in China and elsewhere.
"I think he sees an opportunity and he's going for it," Ken
Harris, CEO of Kantar Retail Americas Consulting, said of Becht.
"From history, I don't think backing down or going away is
in Bart Becht's vocabulary," said Harris. "If he really believes
in something and he thinks that it makes sense to do, then he's
probably going to do it."
BDT Capital Partners, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc partner and longtime Warren Buffett confidant Byron Trott,
is working with Coty on financing the proposed acquisition. Coty
said it worked with BDT & Co LLC to arrange equity financing
from Joh. A Benckiser and BDT Capital Partners, along with
certain limited partners in BDT Capital Funds.
Coty, which makes several celebrity fragrances such as Glow
by JLO from Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce Knowles' Beyonce Heat,
has also worked on getting debt financing through JP Morgan.
"Coty is a real strategic buyer which reportedly has the
financial strength to finance the deal," said Consumer Edge
Research analyst Javier Escalante.
FROM PARIS TO NEW YORK
Coty was created in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, whose
first perfume was La Rose Jacquemin. He is credited with
founding the modern fragrance industry.
Today, Coty has annual sales of $4.5 billion and more than
12,000 employees. It has large offices in Paris and a new one in
Switzerland, which was announced on Monday, in addition to New
York.
Avon has $11.29 billion in annual sales, with 6.4 million
sales representatives and roughly 40,600 employees.
Coty, which once traded on the New York Stock Exchange, was
acquired by Pfizer Inc in 1963 and then was bought by
German chemicals manufacturer Joh. A Benckiser GmbH in 1992.
Coty sells its goods everywhere from upscale department
stores and perfumeries to mass-market retailers and airport
duty-free shops. Its brands range from prestige lines such as
Calvin Klein and Chopard fragrances to Sally Hansen and OPI nail
polish and Stetson cologne.
CEO Bernd Beetz joined Coty in 2001 after careers at
consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble Co, where
Becht also once worked, and luxury goods giant LVMH.
Under Beetz's tenure, acquisitions such as Unilever's
fragrance unit and Chinese skin care company TJoy have helped to
diversify Coty's product lineup and improve distribution in a
variety of international markets.
A string of deals in late 2010 included buying nail polish
maker OPI Products Inc and skin care products line philosophy.
Today, Coty competes in 135 markets but still gets only 26
percent of revenue from emerging markets. Linking up with Avon
would allow it to sell some of its own brands through the direct
sales channel that Avon helped to pioneer with millions of "Avon
ladies" worldwide.