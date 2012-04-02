Coty bids $10 billion for Avon

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
April 2 Beauty company Coty Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy cosmetics direct seller Avon Products Inc for $10 billion.
Coty, known for fragrances for such celebrities as Beyonce and Lady Gaga, said it has been "unsuccessful" in getting Avon to talk about its offer, but said it had no plans to make a hostile bid.
Coty was offering $23.25 per Avon share, or a 20 percent premium over Friday's closing price of $19.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent