版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 19:30 BJT

Coty bids $10 billion for Avon

April 2 Beauty company Coty Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy cosmetics direct seller Avon Products Inc for $10 billion.

Coty, known for fragrances for such celebrities as Beyonce and Lady Gaga, said it has been "unsuccessful" in getting Avon to talk about its offer, but said it had no plans to make a hostile bid.

Coty was offering $23.25 per Avon share, or a 20 percent premium over Friday's closing price of $19.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐