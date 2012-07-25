CORRECTED-Coty CEO Beetz retires ahead of IPO

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
(Corrects spelling fo Beetz in second paragraph)
July 25 Fragrance maker Coty Inc said on Wednesday Bernd Beetz is retiring as chief executive, just weeks after the company filed for an initial public offering.
Michele Scannavini, who has run the Coty Prestige unit for the past 10 years, will succeed Beetz, said the company, which sells perfumes under the Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, among others.
Earlier this year, Coty attempted a $10.7 billion takeover of Avon Products Inc, withdrawing the bid after Avon missed Coty's deadline to discuss the offer.
(Reporting By Brad Dorfman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort