Fragrance seller Coty to delay $700 mln IPO to 2013 - FT

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 10 Coty Inc, a seller of perfumes under Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, has pushed the date of its $700 million initial public offering to the first half of 2013, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with its plans.
Europe's debt crisis and a weak domestic economic recovery have prompted many companies to delay their IPOs until market volatility eases.
Coty filed documents with U.S. regulators in June seeking to raise funds in the equity market.
The decision to delay the IPO comes a little over a month after the company selected Michele Scannavini as its chief executive.
Coty, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, is majority owned by Joh A Benckiser, the investment vehicle for the billionaire Reimann family of Germany.
The company could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.