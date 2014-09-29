UPDATE 1-Coty CEO Scannavini steps down, personal reasons cited

(Adds background, executive comment, share movement)
Sept 29 Perfume and cosmetics maker Coty Inc
said Chief Executive Michele Scannavini had stepped
down for personal reasons, sending the company's shares down as
much as 3 percent.
The company, whose competitors include Estee Lauder Cos Inc
, L'Oreal SA and Elizabeth Arden Inc,
said Chairman Bart Becht would act as interim CEO.
Scannavini, who was president of Coty Prestige for over a
decade, was appointed CEO in August 2012 and led the company
through its initial public offering on the New York Stock
Exchange in June last year.
Coty, which has reported losses in three of the last five
quarters, gets most of its revenue from perfume brands such as
Calvin Klein and those it sells under the names of celebrities
such as Beyonce Knowles, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.
The company has struggled in its home U.S. market as
middle-income consumers cut back on discretionary purchases such
as nail-cosmetics.
"This announcement is not indicative of any kind of
unforeseen problem or financial issue at Coty," Chief Financial
Officer Patrice de Talhouet said in a conference call.
JP Morgan analysts said Becht had a strong track record in
driving shareholder value, particularly though mergers and
acquisitions.
"We still believe that Coty has a lot of potential as an M&A
story," the analysts said in a note.
"Coty is hardly unique in dealing with sluggish (home and
personal care) categories but we expect an improvement in nail
category trends to drive improvement over the next few
quarters," the analysts said.
Coty said in July it would separate into two divisions, Coty
Prestige and Coty Beauty, to better reach its luxury and
middle-income clientele.
The company's shares were down 1 percent at $16.76 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)