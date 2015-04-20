Iglo Foods CEO Sceti to take top job at perfume maker Coty

April 20 Perfume maker Coty Inc said
Elio Sceti, the chief executive of Europe's largest frozen foods
company Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd, would join the company as CEO
in July.
Acquisition company Nomad Holdings Ltd said earlier
on Monday that it would buy Iglo Foods for 2.6 billion euros
($2.8 billion).
Shares of Coty, which makes perfumes for fashion brands such
as Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, rose as much as 3 percent to a
record high of $25.72.
Sceti, 49, will take over from interim CEO Bart Becht, Coty
said.
Becht, who was appointed interim CEO in September after
Michele Scannavini stepped down, will remain Coty's chairman.
"Sceti appears to be exactly the type of candidate we had
expected Coty to hire, including a strong consumer products
background and deep connections with Coty's ownership and
board," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note on Monday.
Sceti has worked with household products maker Reckitt
Benckiser Group Plc, in which Coty's majority shareholder
Joh A Benckiser (JAB) Holdings has a stake.
Sceti, who is a former CEO of EMI Music, has also worked
with Procter & Gamble Co.
Coty's shares were up 1.2 percent at $25.36 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
