Cosmetics maker Coty posts smaller loss in first qtr after going public

Sept 17 Perfume and cosmetics maker Coty Inc reported a smaller loss in its first quarterly results as a public company.

The company made its market debut on June 13, a couple of weeks before the fourth quarter ended. The company's net loss narrowed to $62.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $357.3 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude items such as expenses related to private company share-based compensation, were 3 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3.9 percent to $1.06 billion.