UPDATE 2-Coty hints at sales pressure this quarter as it beats forecast

* Earnings per share of $0.03 before items vs. Wall St view
of $0.01
* Sales rise nearly 4 percent to $1.06 billion
* Sales to decline marginally this quarter
* Shares down more than 3 percent
Sept 17 Coty Inc said revenue was
likely to decline marginally this quarter as growth slows in the
United States and Europe, taking some luster off
stronger-than-expected results in the beauty products maker's
first report as a public company.
Coty on Tuesday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by strong sales of branded perfumes such as Marc
Jacobs and Chloe in Asia.
There have been concerns that the company, which made its
market debut on June 13, is too dependent on the United States
and Europe, where middle-income consumers have been cutting back
on some discretionary purchases.
Over the last few months, Coty has seen "a deceleration of
market growth in the U.S. and Europe, triggering significant
trade de-stocking activity, particularly by U.S. mass
retailers," Chief Executive Officer Michele Scannavini said
during the company's morning conference call.
Most of Coty's top U.S. mass market retail customers are
cutting back on inventory across all of the company's product
segments, he said.
Coty expects revenue to fall marginally in its current first
quarter and that over the second half of its fiscal year it can
return to growing in line or faster than the markets and
categories in which it competes, Scannavini added.
The company did not give specific earnings-per-share
forecasts.
Coty's U.S. mass retail customers include Wal-Mart Stores
Inc's Walmart, Target Corp and a variety of
other chains that sell some of its fragrances, nail polish and
other products.
The company's comments echo what rival Elizabeth Arden Inc
said in August when it turned in much weaker results
and forecasts than expected, due in part to pressure at Walmart
in the United States and in Europe, particularly in the United
Kingdom.
Coty's shares were down 3.3 percent in morning trading,
while Elizabeth Arden's were up by the same percentage.
Through Monday, Coty's stock had fallen 7.1 percent from its
initial public offering price of $17.50.
"Long-term sales growth will remain challenged and continue
modestly below the global beauty category, capping material
upside," said Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan, who has a "hold"
rating on the shares.
Of nine analysts who follow Coty, five give it a "hold"
rating, three a "buy" and one a "strong buy," according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Coty also said it would pay an annual dividend of 20 cents
per share in October.
FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS
The company's net loss narrowed to $62.3 million, or 16
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $357.3
million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items such as expenses from private company
share-based compensation, earnings were 3 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 1 cent per share
on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3.9 percent to $1.06 billion, topping Wall
Street estimates of $1.05 billion.
The results benefited from 11 percent sales growth in Asia,
Coty's smallest market. Sales declined nearly 0.2 percent in the
Americas and rose 5 percent in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
Fragrances account for the bulk of Coty's business, even
though the company has expanded in skin care, nail products and
other categories through acquisitions.
Even so, it faces pressure from growing competition in areas
such as nail care. Its OPI and Sally Hansen brands remained
stable for the year.