Perfume maker Coty's quarterly revenue slips 2 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Perfume maker Coty Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for fragrances such as Calvin Klein and skin and body care products from Playboy and philosophy.
Net income attributable to Coty rose to $125.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $10.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell to $1.11 billion from $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.