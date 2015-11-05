版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四 20:10 BJT

Perfume maker Coty's quarterly revenue slips 2 pct

Nov 5 Perfume maker Coty Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for fragrances such as Calvin Klein and skin and body care products from Playboy and philosophy.

Net income attributable to Coty rose to $125.7 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $10.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.11 billion from $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐