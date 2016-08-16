版本:
Perfume maker Coty's quarterly revenue rises 5.5 pct

Aug 16 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent, driven by higher perfume sales.

The net loss attributable to Coty was $31 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $21 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company had a tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

