Coty to buy 60 pct stake in Younique for about $600 mln

Jan 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy a majority stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about $600 million.

Coty said it intends to buy 60 percent of Younique, through a combination of cash and debt.

The deal is expected to immediately add to Coty's earnings in 2017. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)