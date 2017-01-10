Coty to buy 60 pct stake in Younique for about $600 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy a majority stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about $600 million.
Coty said it intends to buy 60 percent of Younique, through a combination of cash and debt.
The deal is expected to immediately add to Coty's earnings in 2017. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends