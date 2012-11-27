Couche-Tard profit rises on acquisitions

Nov 27 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, a Canadian convenience store operator, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose, helped in part by recent acquisitions and stronger merchandise sales.

The Laval, Quebec-based company's banners include Mac's and Circle K, and most of its locations sell motor fuel.

For the second quarter ended Oct. 14, earnings rose to $175.2 million, or 94 cents a share, from $113.5 million, or 61 cents, a year earlier. Revenue jumped 81 percent to $9.32 billion.