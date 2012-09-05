Couche-Tard profit falls on acquisition costs

Sept 5 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday because of one-time costs associated with its recent acquisition of Norway's Statoil Fuel & Retail.

Net earnings for the first quarter fell to $102.9 million, or 57 cents a share, from $139.5 million, or 75 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $6.02 billion.