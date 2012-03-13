Couche-Tard profit rises on acquisitions, sales

March 13 Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported higher profit on Tuesday, helped by acquisitions and higher sales.

Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 29 rose to $86.8 million, or 48 cents a share, from $69.6 million, or 37 cents, the year earlier. Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $6.6 billion, thanks in part to higher retail fuel prices.

Couche-Tard shares rose 0.8 percent to C$31.67 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.