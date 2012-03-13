Couche-Tard profit rises on acquisitions, sales

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
March 13 Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported higher profit on Tuesday, helped by acquisitions and higher sales.
Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 29 rose to $86.8 million, or 48 cents a share, from $69.6 million, or 37 cents, the year earlier. Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $6.6 billion, thanks in part to higher retail fuel prices.
Couche-Tard shares rose 0.8 percent to C$31.67 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.