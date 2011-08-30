UPDATE 2-Couche-Tard profit misses estimates, shares fall

* EPS $0.75 versus market estimate of $0.78
* Same-store sales up 1.5 pct in U.S., down in Canada
* Shares drop 5 percent
(Adds analyst's comment, details; In U.S. dollars unless
noted)
By S. John Tilak
TORONTO, Aug 30 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
(ATDb.TO), Canada's top convenience store operator, posted a 10
percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday but missed market
estimates due to higher motor fuel prices and intense
competition, sending its shares lower.
Merchandise sales at stores open for at least a year, a key
measure for retailers, were up 1.5 percent in the United States
and down 0.2 percent in Canada.
The company said it was facing greater competition in
Canada, where pharmacies and department stores increasingly
compete with grocers and convenience stores for a slice of the
food pie.
Couche-Tard, which competes with 7-Eleven, owned by Japan's
Seven & I Holdings (3382.T), and Pantry Inc PTRY.O in the
United States, has been faring well south of the border and
gaining share at the expense of smaller independent stores
struggling to stay afloat.
The company's U.S. margins were higher because of its fresh
food and food service offerings, Canaccord Genuity analyst
Derek Dley said.
Couche-Tard, whose $2 billion takeover bid for U.S. rival
Casey's General Stores (CASY.O) collapsed last year, is still
trying to expand in the United States and is in the process of
acquiring 33 stores in southern Louisiana from Exxon Mobil Corp
(XOM.N).
Earnings for the company's fiscal first quarter, ended July
17, rose to $139.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $126.9
million, or 67 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to
$5.18 billion.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 78 cents a
share on revenue of $5.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Couche-Tard stock, up 29 percent since the start of the
year, shed 5 percent and was at C$28.12 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by S. John Tilak; editing by Peter Galloway)