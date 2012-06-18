Couche-Tard has 81 pct of shares in Statoil Fuel

OSLO, June 18 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard , which is buying Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail in an agreed deal, has reached a 81.24 percent acceptance level, it said on Monday.

Couche-Tard, which operates convenience store chains in Canada and the United States, launched a bid for the Scandinavian gas station chain operator in April, and offered to pay 53 norwegian crowns ($8.90) a share before the 1.8 crowns-per-share dividend in May, a 52.5 percent premium.

It initially set an acceptance condition of 90 percent of the shares in Statoil Fuel, but has since abandoned that condition.

The acceptance period ends on June 20.