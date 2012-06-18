Couche-Tard has 81 pct of shares in Statoil Fuel

BRIEF-REC Silicon Q4 revenues beat forecasts, costs down
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
OSLO, June 18 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard , which is buying Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail in an agreed deal, has reached a 81.24 percent acceptance level, it said on Monday.
Couche-Tard, which operates convenience store chains in Canada and the United States, launched a bid for the Scandinavian gas station chain operator in April, and offered to pay 53 norwegian crowns ($8.90) a share before the 1.8 crowns-per-share dividend in May, a 52.5 percent premium.
It initially set an acceptance condition of 90 percent of the shares in Statoil Fuel, but has since abandoned that condition.
The acceptance period ends on June 20.
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese stocks retreated on Thursday as a pause in the weakening of the yen gave investors an excuse to book profits, though financials extended their outperformance on rising U.S. yields.
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax