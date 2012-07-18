Couche-Tard to buy 27 stores in Washington State

July 18 Canadian convenience store and gas station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on Wednesday it would buy 27 stores in eastern Washington State from Sun Pacific Energy.

Couche-Tard said 26 of the stores sell motor fuel. It expects the deal to close in November 2012, and bring in more than 43 million gallons of fuel sales and $35 million in merchandise revenue each year.

Couche-Tard operates about 5,800 convenience stores across North America, the majority of which sell motor fuel. It recently extended its reach into Europe by acquiring 2,300-outlet Statoil Fuel & Retail in a $2.6 billion deal.