UPDATE 2-UK prime minister's ex-media chief denies phone hacking charges

LONDON, June 6 Andy Coulson, British Prime
Minister David Cameron's former media chief and ex-editor of
Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid, pleaded not guilty
to charges related to phone hacking on Thursday.
The 45-year-old Coulson resigned from his job as director of
communications in Downing Street in January 2011 and was
arrested in July that year over allegations of criminal
behaviour at the tabloid he edited from 2003 to 2007.
Coulson, looking relaxed in a dark suit, stood for less than
five minutes in the dock at London's Southwark Crown Court to
deny charges of unlawful interception of voicemail messages and
illegal payments to public officials.
He was bailed to return to court at a later date. The trial
is expected to begin in September.
The hacking scandal forced the closure of the mass-selling
Sunday tabloid and prompted a huge police inquiry. Officers
arrested a 39-year-old former prison officer on Thursday
morning, the 66th person to be arrested under the investigation
into inappropriate payments to police and public officials in
return for information.
The scandal also led to a year-long public inquiry into
journalistic practices which sent shockwaves through the British
establishment as it laid bare the close links between media,
police and politicians.
In Coulson's case, prosecutors allege the conspiracy to hack
phones took place between October 2000 and August 2006, while
two charges of a conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public
office through the making of illegal payments is alleged to have
taken place between 2002 and 2003, and again in 2005.
The paper's former news editor Ian Edmondson also appeared
in court on Thursday to plead not guilty to charges related to
phone hacking.
Rebekah Brooks, a former senior executive in Murdoch's media
empire and Coulson's predecessor at the News of the World, has
also denied charges related to phone hacking.
Brooks, who also edited the daily Sun tabloid and ran
Murdoch's British newspaper arm before being arrested in July
2011, stood in the dock alongside her husband and other senior
staff from the paper to deny the charges at a hearing on
Wednesday.