Couche-Tard has 90.92 pct in Statoil Fuel

OSLO, June 20 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has reached a 90.92 percent acceptance level in its bid for Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail, Couche-Tard said on Wednesday.

Couche-Tard, which operates convenience store chains in Canada and the United States, launched a bid for the Scandinavian gas station chain operator in April.

It initially set an acceptance condition of 90 percent of the shares in Statoil Fuel, later abandoned that condition.

Once the firm reached 90 percent, it may force other shareholders to sell their shares.

