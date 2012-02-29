Country Garden shareholder launches $400 mln block-IFR

BRIEF-Quintilesims announces pricing of senior notes
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit
HONG KONG Feb 29 Concrete Win Ltd, the controlling shareholder of Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings, and Merrill Lynch International have launched a share sale worth up to $400 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.
Concrete Win and Merrill Lynch offered the shares at HK$3.16-HK$3.30, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price was equivalent to a discount of 6-10 percent to the HK$3.51 closing price on Wednesday.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were hired as joint bookrunners, IFR said, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Country Garden issued $600 million of convertible bonds in 2008 and entered into an equity swap agreement with Merrill Lynch worth $250 million.
