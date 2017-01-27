Oaktree sells about 10 pct stake in UK's Countryside -bookrunner

Jan 27 An entity controlled by investor Oaktree
Capital Management LP has sold an about 10 percent
stake in British property developer Countryside Properties Plc
via a placing, one of the bookrunners said on Friday.
The bookrunner said 45 million shares, sold through an
accelerated bookbuild process, had been priced at 230 pence per
share, which represented a discount of about 3.6 percent to
Countryside's close on Thursday.
Oaktree entity would have raised roughly 103.5 million from
the sale, Reuters calculations showed, and is no longer the
majority investor of the London-listed firm.
The placement came a day after Countryside reported
first-quarter results, and said outlet growth and net
reservation rates had remained strong over the 13 weeks from
Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2016.
Although the UK property market experienced some turbulence
after Britons voted on June 23 to leave the European Union, the
market has recovered since then.
Following the placing, Oaktree would continue to hold about
207.4 million ordinary shares, or roughly a 46.1 percent stake,
in Countryside, the bookrunner said on Friday.
Countryside returned to the London market last February in a
listing priced at 225 pence per share, following more than a
decade in private hands.
Oaktree bought a controlling stake in the company, which
traded as a public company from 1972 to 2005, from Lloyds
Banking Group in 2013.
Barclays Bank Plc and Numis Securities Ltd were the joint
bookrunners and Peel Hunt LLP was the lead manager for the
placing.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)