UPDATE 1-Countrywide to raise $289 mln after costs from float

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr
* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 British estate agency Countrywide Holdings said it would raise 191 million pounds ($289 million) after costs from its market flotation on Wednesday, after it priced its shares at 350 pence per share.
The company, which sells one in eleven homes in Britain, priced its listing at the top end of its initial range on Tuesday, valuing the company at 750 million pounds.
It said the offer would raise gross proceeds of 200 million pounds and net proceeds of 191.2 million pounds from the sale of new stock. This does not yet include a 10 percent over-allotment option, which can be exercised to sell extra stock if investor demand is high.
None of its private equity owners, Oaktree Capital, Apollo Global and Alchemy, or directors will be selling stock.
Countrywide said that 38.5 percent of the company's issued ordinary share capital will be in public hands following its admission to the market if no over-allotment shares are issued.
The listing later on Wednesday marks Countrywide's return to the stock market after six years under private ownership.
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - http://bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage: