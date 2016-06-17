版本:
Ex-Countrywide CEO Mozilo to not face U.S. fraud case: source

NEW YORK, June 17 Former Countrywide Financial Corp CEO Angelo Mozilo will not face a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit for defrauding investors in mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Mozilo received a letter from the Justice Department this week informing the Countrywide co-founder of its decision to not move ahead with a civil fraud case against him, the source said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

