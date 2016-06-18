REFILE-UPDATE 2-Ex-Countrywide CEO Mozilo will not face U.S. fraud case -sources

(Clarifies in last paragraph that $1.27 billion fine was
NEW YORK, June 17 Former Countrywide Financial
Corp CEO Angelo Mozilo and other executives will not face a U.S.
Justice Department lawsuit for defrauding investors in
mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial
crisis, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Mozilo, 77, and others were recently informed by the Justice
Department that they would not be the subject of a civil fraud
case related to their roles at the mortgage lender in the run-up
to the crisis, the sources said.
The decision came two years after the potential case against
Mozilo came to light, amid criticism of the Justice Department
for having failed to pursue charges against high-ranking
executives linked to the mortgage meltdown.
"We are gratified by the decision of the Department of
Justice to close its investigation without further litigation,"
David Siegel, Mozilo's lawyer, said in a statement.
Eric Sieracki, Countrywide's former chief financial officer,
has similarly been informed he will not be sued, according to
his lawyer, Shirli Weiss.
Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesman for the Justice Department,
declined comment. The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.
Countrywide, at one time the nation's top mortgage company,
collapsed under the weight of soured loans and was acquired for
about $4 billion by Bank of America Corp in July 2008.
But with the acquisition came a series of lawsuits and
regulatory investigations stemming from Countrywide's role in
the subprime mortgage crisis, for which Mozilo became one of the
industry's most recognizable names.
Bank of America agreed in 2014 to pay a record $16.65
billion to resolve government claims that it and companies
including Countrywide that it had acquired misled investors into
buying troubled mortgage-backed securities.
Mozilo agreed in 2010 to a $67.5 million settlement with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which had accused him
of misleading investors about Countrywide's health and
risk-taking. Bank of America agreed to cover some of the payout.
The Justice Department later in 2011 shelved a criminal
investigation of Mozilo. The more recent civil probe by the
Justice Department was being handled out of the U.S. Attorney's
Office in Los Angeles.
The decision to not sue Mozilo came after a federal appeals
court in New York last month overturned a $1.27 billion penalty
against Bank of America in a separate case against it and a
former Countrywide executive, Rebecca Mairone, over conduct at
Countrywide.
