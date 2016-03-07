Alvogen to buy U.S. drugmaker County Line for $300 mln -sources

| March 7
March 7 New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals firm
Alvogen is to buy County Line Pharmaceuticals, another U.S.
maker of generic drugs, for approximately $300 million,
according to people familiar with the situation.
Unlisted Alvogen told Reuters it had signed a definitive
agreement to acquire the Wisconsin-based business but declined
to comment on the price.
The deal is the latest example of consolidation in the
generic drugs sector, where companies are keen to achieve
economies of scale and move up the value chain by supplying more
difficult-to-make products that command higher margins.
The overall healthcare industry saw its biggest deal-making
streak ever in 2015, with global transactions totalling $673
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
County Line, which was founded in 2007 by former Schwarz
Pharma executives, makes a range of medicines that are given as
oral solutions, as well as creams, ointments, gels and orally
disintegrating tablets.
It has 12 marketed products in the United States and the
acquisition is expected to add more than $100 million to
Alvogen's sales line, lifting its annual revenue to around $1
billion, the sources said.
Alvogen was founded in 2009 by former Actavis CEO Robert
Wessman and has 2,300 employees, with commercial operations in
35 countries.
European private equity fund CVC and Singaporean sovereign
wealth fund Temasek agreed in June 2015 to buy a controlling
stake in Alvogen in a deal valuing it at the time at around $2
billion.
