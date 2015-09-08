Former Citi FX trader to say bank was inconsistent in UK dismissal case

LONDON, Sept 8 A former Citigroup foreign exchange trader, who is claiming unfair dismissal in a London court case, is expected to allege that the U.S. bank knew about his activities and was inconsistent in how it dealt with staff, the judge hearing the case said on Tuesday.

Perry Stimpson, who was a currency trader on Citigroup's London desk until November 2014, is representing himself in the case, which began on Tuesday and is due to last four days.

Industry sources have said that Stimpson's could be the first of many such claims by traders fired in the wake of the currency market rigging scandal, which has seen some of the world's most powerful banks pay billions of dollars in fines and scores of employees lose their jobs.

Stimpson was dismissed for misuse of electronic communications tools, according to people familiar with the matter.

Employment tribunal judge Alison Russell said at the start of the hearing that Stimpson was expected to allege other Citigroup staff used communications tools in the same way and more senior staff knew how they were being used.

Citigroup declined to comment.

Stimpson appeared only briefly in court on Tuesday, dealing with procedural matters, before the packed hearing was adjourned while the judge considered whether the names of Citigroup's clients and other staff could be reported.

Russell is also considering whether Stimpson's hearing should be rolled together with hearings for three other former Citigroup foreign exchange traders, which the East London tribunal has said are scheduled in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Steve Slater, Alex Chambers and Jamie McGeever, writing by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Susan Fenton)