Citi shared central bank info with clients - ex trader

| LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 Citigroup sent details of its
central bank customers' trading activity to another client and
handed out details of its foreign exchange order book to
customers in electronic chatrooms, a former foreign exchange
trader said in a witness statement to a London court on
Thursday.
Perry Stimpson, a former Citigroup currency trader who
is claiming unfair dismissal, said the practices, which breached
client confidentiality, were well known by senior managers.
"Our Investor Desk would comply with a weekly request from
(a client) for details of Central Bank activity that Citi had
transacted," Stimpson said in his witness statement to an
employment tribunal in London. Stimpson did not specify which
central banks he was referring to.
He said Jeff Feig, who was Citi's global head of trading at
the time, called a halt to sending round the "central bank
survey", as Stimpson said it was referred to, in mid-2013
because he decided it was wrong. He did not elaborate.
Feig was not immediately available for comment.
"Another common practice on the Investor Desk was to cut
and paste details of Citibank's order book on to Bloomberg chats
at the request of customers," Stimpson said in his statement.
A Citi spokesman said: "All of the allegations of wrongdoing
being made by Mr Stimpson have been investigated and were found
to be without merit."
Citi has said Stimpson was dismissed for serious breaches of
contract, alleging he shared confidential client information
with traders at other banks via electronic chatrooms.
He was dismissed last November in the wake of an industry
scandal that resulted in banks paying more than $10 billion in
fines for failing to stop traders attempting to manipulate the
$5 trillion-a-day forex market.
Stimpson, who described himself as "moderately successful"
at his job and "quite anti-social", was strongly encouraged to
gather and share more market information with colleagues and
traders at other banks, he claimed, in order to have a broader
understanding of market conditions to help the bank in its
trading.
Maintaining contacts to gather information became one of his
annual goals that would help dictate his year-end bonuses.
"Dude, get yourself on a chat," his then line manager Bob de
Groot told him in 2009, according to Stimpson's statement.
"Perry has made a good effort to talk to other participants
in the market, he could give a little more effort in sharing
information and ideas across the business," is what de Groot
wrote in his 2009 year-end review, Stimpson claimed in his
statement.
De Groot left Citi in early 2010. De Groot was not
immediately available to comment.
STIR IT UP
In his testimony, Stimpson said Citigroup staff breached
confidentiality around some clients and that some senior staff
used inside information to trade, in contravention of the bank's
own code of conduct.
In his witness statement, Stimpson said Michael Plavnik,
then head of the short-term interest rate trading desk, looked
to profit from trading euros around that day's "fixing", the
daily process of setting what are effectively benchmark exchange
rates used by many funds, companies and central banks around the
world.
Plavnik had heard Citi's spot FX desk had a large order to
buy euros at the fix. Armed with that knowledge, he bought 200
million euros before the fix to sell them back into the market
at the fixing rate, Stimpson claimed in his statement.
"Plavnik has not been found to have committed any
misconduct," a Citi spokesman told Reuters.
Plavnik, who has since been promoted to global head of
short-term interest rate trading, did not immediately respond to
an email requesting comment.
Earlier this week, Stimpson told the tribunal that senior
Citi staff traded on insider information ahead of a major merger
and acquisition deal five years ago which netted the bank $35
million.
Citigroup's lawyer Diya Sen Gupta told the court on
Thursday: "The allegations were investigated and are not, and
were not, substantiated."
Stimpson, who is representing himself, admitted that he had
signed Citi codes of conduct, which covered a wide range of
issues from ethics to client confidentiality, but barely paid
any attention to their content.
The hearing will extend into next week, and Stimpson is
expected to testify again and bring his own witnesses on Friday.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Susan Thomas)