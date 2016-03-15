Libor trader Hayes has "tainted" assets of some 2.5 mln stg-court hears

| LONDON, March 15
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
is seeking about 2.5 million pounds ($3.4 million) in alleged
proceeds of crime from Tom Hayes, a former trader serving an
11-year sentence for conspiracy to rig Libor interest rates, a
court heard on Tuesday.
Michael Parroy, a lawyer for the SFO, told London's Old
Bailey criminal court the former UBS and Citigroup
trader's assets included a seven-bedroom country house in
southern England.
Parroy, opening an expected three days of arguments over
Hayes's assets, said others included Hayes's wife Sarah Tighe's
engagement ring, wedding rings and other jewellery and gifts
made to friends and family.
"Mr Hayes was far and away the dominant earner" for the
couple between 2006 and 2010, Parroy said, when Hayes worked in
Japan as a highly successful yen derivatives trader, earning
bonuses and incentives of around 2.45 million pounds.
Parroy alleged Hayes manipulated Libor to give himself a
financial advantage and build a reputation as "the top man in a
relatively small pond" of traders, which made him an attractive
target for other banks and a valuable commodity for UBS.
Hayes is due to give evidence on Wednesday.
His lawyer did not make an immediate response to a Reuters
request for comment.
Hayes was found guilty last August of conspiring to rig
Libor - a benchmark used to set rates on hundreds of trillions
of dollars worth of contracts and loans worldwide.
He has been transferred to London's Belmarsh prison
from Lowdham Grange in Nottingham to attend court with his wife.
The SFO cast Hayes as the ringleader in a wide-ranging
conspiracy to rig yen Libor. But six former brokers named as his
alleged co-conspirators were cleared of the crime by a jury in
January.
Hayes, 36, who has been diagnosed with mild Asperger's
syndrome, appeared agitated during the court session on Tuesday
and frequently passed notes through the gaps in the glass-walled
dock to his legal team.
He made around $300 million for UBS over three years before
he was lured away to Citigroup in 2009 with a 2.2 million-pound
bonus, the court heard during his original trial. But Citigroup
sacked him in 2010 for attempted rate-rigging as a global
inquiry swung its focus on how yen Libor rates were set.
TAINTED GIFTS
Parroy said Hayes and his wife jointly bought the 1.2
million pound Old Rectory in Surrey, southern England, in 2011
from Hayes's "accumulated cash reserves".
But when Hayes was arrested in December 2012, charged by
U.S. prosecutors and began cooperating with the SFO in 2013 in
the hope of avoiding U.S. extradition, his assets were frozen.
To raise funds, the couple tried to sell the house but, when
that failed, Tighe returned to work as a corporate lawyer after
maternity leave and took out a buy-to-let mortgage secured on
her share of the house.
Hayes had been charged by UK prosecutors with conspiracy to
defraud in June 2013, six months after also being charged by
U.S. prosecutors with fraud related offences. In July, the
property was transferred into Tighe's name, the court heard.
Parroy alleged Hayes made a "tainted gift" of his share of
the house, which he alleged was worth roughly 2.0 million
pounds. Parroy alleged that Tighe paid roughly 600,000 pounds
less for the 50 percent share than it was worth.
