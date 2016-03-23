Jailed Libor trader Hayes ordered to hand over 878,806 stg

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
LONDON, March 23 Tom Hayes, the former star trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for manipulating Libor interest rates, was on Wednesday ordered to hand over 878,806 pounds ($1.25 million) that were deemed proceeds of crime by a London judge.
Hayes, a 36-year-old former UBS and Citigroup derivatives trader, was held up as an example to errant bankers when he was convicted last August of masterminding a conspiracy to distort Libor, the London interbank offered rate, to suit his trading book. ($1 = 0.7052 pounds) (Reporting By Kirstin Ridley, editing by Carolyn Cohn)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.